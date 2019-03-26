Bill Belichick won’t comment on Rob Gronkowski “hypotheticals”

Getty Images

Patriots coach Bill Belichick, as is his custom, didn’t have much to say about Rob Gronkowski.

Or anything else, really.

But he really didn’t have anything to add on the possibility floated by Gronkowski’s agent that the veteran tight end might return from his retirement.

“I’m not going to deal with hypotheticals,” Belichick said tersely.

Reporters surrounding Belichick at the annual coahes breakfast did their best to glean his thoughts on the loss of such a key player, but Belichick was his usual, clipped self.

“The offseason’s the offseason,” Belichick said. “All players make decisions in the offseason. That’s what the offseason’s for.”

Later, he did reference his previous statement upon Gronkowski’s announcement Sunday, and added: “I’ve already made my comments on Rob. I don’t have anything to add.”

if it reaches the point where Gronkowski does comeback, and becomes actual instead of hypothetical, Belichick will likely have more to say. A little, at least. Maybe.