Getty Images

Apparently, the Bills have found the number of veteran running backs which is too many.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Bills are releasing Chris Ivory.

He was surplus to requirements once they signed Frank Gore to go with LeSean McCoy.

The 31-year-old Ivory had just 385 yards and one touchdown last year for the Bills, averaging just 3.3 yards per carry.

And with Gore around, there weren’t going to be enough carries to justify his salary anyway.