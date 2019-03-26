Bob Quinn: Few “sure bets”, but we signed players to help us win more

Getty Images

Lions General Manager Bob Quinn worked for the Patriots before heading to Detroit and he wasn’t part of too many free agent spending sprees during his time in New England.

Quinn showed that he’s not averse to blazing his own trail this offseason, however. The Lions gave defensive end Trey Flowers the biggest deal in this year’s free agent class and quickly signed Flowers, cornerback Justin Coleman, tight end Jesse James and wide receiver Danny Amendola to contracts totaling over $160 million. They’ve since added cornerback Rashaan Melvin to the haul as well.

Quinn acknowledged that spending the money doesn’t guarantee results, but said their goal heading into free agency was to “improve all aspects of the team.” He said on Monday that he feels the team has done that.

“There’s not a lot of sure bets in free agency,” Quinn said, via the Detroit Free Press. “Certain years you can be more aggressive than others and I think with the money that we paid those guys, the contracts speak to what we think of them. and we think they can help us win games. And that’s the bottom line is we want to get as many players into our team and our scheme that can help us win more. And that’s my goal.”

Flowers, Coleman and Amendola all played for the Patriots while head coach Matt Patricia was there and Quinn said the “culture part of it was important to us” when it came to bringing in those players. He also said that their ability to help on the field was more significant after a 6-10 start to Patricia’s tenure.