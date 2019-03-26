Browns getting new uniforms in 2020

Getty Images

As if the Browns hadn’t given their fans enough to get excited about this offseason, they’re going to look better soon.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam said the team would be getting new uniforms in time for the 2020 season.

“I think we got it right this time,’’ Dee Haslam said.

The Browns re-designed in 2015, and the new look is really something. Something allegedly modern, which lacks any amount of character or history. But something.

Haslam said she had seen drawings of the new look, but not a prototype. They’ll be unveiled next spring, at which point the uniforms might not be the most exciting thing they can brag about.