Bruce Arians keeps using the word “if” regarding Gerald McCoy

Getty Images

It seemed that defensive tackle Gerald McCoy‘s future in Tampa Bay was safe.

But comments made by new head coach Bruce Arians this morning made it seem like that was far from a safe assumption.

“He’s not as disruptive as he was four years ago, but he’s still a good player,” Arians said, via Greg Auman of The Athletic. “If he’s there, he’ll be our starting three. No doubt about that. . . .

“Would I like to see him more disruptive? Yeah. We can use him. If he’s here, he’s going to be used a bunch. It’s just a matter of what happens.”

Dropping a pair of “ifs” into the conversation could be telling, for a veteran set to make $13 million for a year. Arians also suggested he wants to see how motivated McCoy is.

“It’s very hard because we can’t get in pads,” Arians said of his motivation. “You still see it. You still see his enthusiasm for the game. If he still has all that, I’m fine. As a coach, I coach who I’ve got. I coach the guys that are there.”

That all sounds very conditional, and far less secure than we were led to believe previously.