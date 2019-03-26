Cardinals add former Panthers wideout Damiere Byrd

Getty Images

The Cardinals added another wide receiver project Tuesday.

According to Darren Urban of the team’s official website, the Cards added former Panthers wideout Damiere Byrd on a one-year contract. He wasn’t tendered by the Panthers as a restricted free agent.

Byrd has 12 receptions for 129 yards and two touchdowns for the Panthers in parts of three seasons. He has good speed and some return ability, but has been hampered by injuries.

The Cardinals also took a flier on former Bears first-rounder Kevin White, and figure to continue to add parts at the position as they install Kliff Kingsbury’s new offense.