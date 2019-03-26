Chances of long-term deal between 49ers, Robbie Gould “not dead”

Getty Images

The 49ers used their franchise tag on kicker Robbie Gould this year, but that doesn’t mean that he will definitely be playing out the year under its terms.

General Manager John Lynch said on Monday that the team spoke to Gould about a longer deal before deciding to use the tag and that it is still something they’d like to discuss with their kicker before the July 15 deadline to put such an agreement in place.

“We had a conversation with his representation at the Combine,” Lynch said, via the Sacramento Bee. “The franchise [tag] was something we have at our disposal that yeah, we’re gonna use because he’s a very good player and we don’t want to let him go but we worked really hard to try to get a deal done. And that didn’t happen, and so I think we understand that and we move forward accordingly. That’s not dead, either.”

Gould is set to make $4.97 million if he plays out the year under the tag.