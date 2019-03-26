Chargers “full-on trying to find” spot for permanent L.A. headquarters

Getty Images

The Chargers are heading into their third season as a Los Angeles-based team and they are moving closer to being able to play in the new stadium under construction in Inglewood rather than the StubHub Center.

While that will give them a permanent home field, the Chargers are still looking for a headquarters in Los Angeles. They are currently situated at the Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa and team owner Dean Spanos said the team feels a “sense of urgency” to find a facility to call their own.

“We’re full-go on trying to find our permanent facility,” Spanos said, via ESPN.com. “And we’re looking everywhere, all over L.A. and Orange County. We haven’t excluded anything. This is going to be our identity. And maybe it’s the third part in terms of importance to us being the Los Angeles Chargers — the product, the new stadium and our new facility.”

The Chargers toured the Cowboys’ vast facility in Frisco and something along the lines of The Star is one possibility. They could also opt for something on a less grand scale and the ultimate answer will result in roots being put down in their new home.