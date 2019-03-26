Chiefs’ overtime proposal tabled until May

Getty Images

NFL owners voted to table the Chiefs’ overtime proposal, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. It allows more time for study and discussion before the May meetings.

The Chiefs proposed that both teams possess the ball at least once in overtime. It came after New England scored a touchdown on the first drive of overtime in the AFC Championship Game, keeping Patrick Mahomes on the sideline and sending the Patriots to the Super Bowl.

“The fact that it’s being talked about I think is good,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Tuesday morning at the annual coaches’ breakfast at the onwers “We’re not the only ones that are in that mix [of wanting a change to overtime].

“. . .We’ll just see how it all works. I’ve always kind of had this feeling about it, even before our game. This isn’t he first time this has been brought up. It’s been brought up a few times here.”

The Chiefs also want overtime eliminated for the preseason and for the overtime coin toss eliminated in lieu of the team winning the pregame coin toss getting the option to kick, receive or select which goal to defend in overtime.