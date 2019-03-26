Chris Grier: We’re not tanking, I don’t know what we’ll be this year

Getty Images

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores pushed back against the notion that the Dolphins are tanking this year in hopes of taking a big leap forward in 2020 and General Manager Chris Grier delivered the same message at the league meetings on Monday.

While owner Stephen Ross’ postseason comments set the stage for a longer rebuild, Grier and Flores have instead talked about building a foundation through the draft over the next two seasons and competing at the same time. A big part of that process is finding a quarterback for the future and some believe landing that player would be aided by landing the first overall pick this year.

On Monday, Grier was asked how he’d feel if the team found its way to an 8-8 record and lost a chance at landing a high pick that would position them for a top quarterback prospect.

“I don’t know how many we’re going to win. Everyone keeps saying tanking and we’re going to go and be crap. So I don’t know what we’ll be,” Grier said, via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “If these guys go out and we have some good young players and they play well and we win eight games, we go, all right, we’ve won eight games and we’ve got right now 11 or 12 picks for next year with the draft still approaching. Who knows if we get more. So having that and those picks in 2020 [gives] you a lot of maneuvering in this year’s draft and next year’s draft.”

Getting anywhere close to an 8-8 record would reflect well on the draft scouting this year, but that would likely be small consolation to those in Miami who are hoping to see Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert or another top quarterback prospect in a Dolphins uniform come 2020.