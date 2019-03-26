Clark Hunt: OT change could apply to postseason only

Getty Images

The owners have tabled Kansas City’s overtime proposal until the next league meetings in May. When they reconvene, the change to OT could be made — with one key caveat.

In an appearance on PFT Live, Chiefs owner Clark Hunt suggested that the rule, if adopted, will apply to the postseason only.

That’s the better approach. Guaranteeing a possession for the team that kicks off to start overtime even after a first-drive touchdown would result in longer games and more ties in the regular season. Moreover, the regular season lacks the same finality as the postseason, making the unfairness of a one-possession overtime less glaring in the 256 games that make up the 17 weeks of normal football action.

