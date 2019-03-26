Earl Mitchell visiting Seahawks this week

Getty Images

The Seahawks are taking a meeting with a possible veteran addition to their defensive line on Wednesday.

PFT has learned, via a league source, that defensive tackle Earl Mitchell will be visiting with the team.

Mitchell spent the last two seasons in the NFC West with the 49ers, so the Seahawks have some recent experience playing against him. He started 28 of the 30 games he played over that span and recorded 61 tackles and a sack.

Mitchell has also played for the Dolphins and Texans since Houston made him a third-round pick in 2010.

The Seahawks saw defensive tackle Shamar Stephen leave as a free agent this month. Jarran Reed, Poona Ford and Nazair Jones remain on hand from last season’s group.