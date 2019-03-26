Former Raiders running back Clem Daniels dies at 83

Getty Images

Clem Daniels, a star running back for the Oakland Raiders in the team’s AFL days, has died at the age of 83.

“The Raider Family mourns the loss of Clem Daniels, an integral part of the Raider organization for six decades,” the team said in a statement. “Clem was the premier all-purpose running back in the American Football League, setting the league’s all-time rushing record, and was one of the original stars of the Silver and Black.

“Throughout his adult life, Clem was a pillar of the East Bay community, not only as a successful business leader but also a highly-visible advocate for social justice. The condolences and prayers of the entire Raider Nation are with Cynthia Foreman and the rest of Clem’s family at this time.”

Daniels played nine seasons in the NFL with seven coming as a member of the Raiders. He appeared in 110 career games and rushed for 5,138 yards and 30 touchdowns, including a league-leading 1,099 yards in 1963 when he was named AFL MVP. Additionally, Daniels was just as adept as a receiver out of the backfield. He caught 203 passes for 3,314 yards and 24 touchdowns for his career. In his MVP season, he averaged 22.8 yards per reception, catching 30 passes for 685 yards and five touchdowns.

He was a part of the AFL champion Raiders team that faced the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl I He was a four-time AFL All-Star selection and was twice named a first-team All-Pro. Daniels still ranks third all-time in team history in rushing and 12th in receiving yards.

After appearing in 14 games with the Dallas Texans as a rookie, Daniels latched on with the Raiders in 1961. He spent the next seven years with the Raiders before ending his career with the San Francisco 49ers in 1968.