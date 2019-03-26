Freddie Kitchens isn’t afraid of expectations

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 26, 2019, 6:30 PM EDT
Freddie Kitchens has never been a head coach before. Heck, he wasn’t an offensive coordinator for long.

And yes, he knows he was just gifted a talented roster, and high expectations, and will probably play a load of prime-time games for a franchise that hasn’t had a winning season since 2007. And he has to manage some big personalities, without

“I am scared to death of all those,” the Browns new coach said. “I mean, I really am. I don’t know how I’m going to deal with it. I really don’t know if I’m ready for this job. I really don’t, man.”

He was kidding.

“At least they think enough of you to [have] the expectations. But their expectations of us don’t change our expectations. So I don’t care if they thought we were going to be the last team in the league. Our expectations wouldn’t change. I don’t mind expectations. I’ve never seen a team end up in the Super Bowl that didn’t have those expectations. So if that’s your goal is to go to the Super Bowl, you better have those expectations.”

Kitchens has a down-home demeanor which disarms, and he is perfectly willing to embrace that as he sells his vision of the future for a team that hasn’t known success lately. But there’s still the small fact that he hasn’t done this job, much less done it well. But he denied that created added pressure for him.

“Pressure?” he said. “To me, pressure is waking up without a job, having a baby at home to feed, your wife just left, and you have no money in your pocket. So that’s pressure. I don’t think what we do is pressure.”

It was mentioned that sounded like a country-song lyric, and he grinned and replied: “Yeah, I listen to country music for a reason. Most of all those songs it seems like was written for me.”

And for the moment, at least, it’s still a song people can’t get enough of.

6 responses to “Freddie Kitchens isn’t afraid of expectations

  2. Dude’s got to stick a tricky landing. In a lot of ways it’s much easier to come in when you’re starting at the bottom. This though is a rapidly rising team with lots of personalities that won’t cut a lot of slack. Great potential to go off the rails. He’s got to win and keep Baker, Odell and Miles pointed in the same direction. The tough part is going to come when they lose 3 in a row or some very close game with some questionable play calls that every team experiences. Will he have the leadership to get everyone lined up again? We’ll see.

  3. This team had NO discipline under Hue Jackson. Gregg Williams Took over mid season and turned this team around for the first time in 10 years, by instilling discipline on the field and in the locker room. Williams ran the team with an iron fist. The players responded to him by practicing hard and playing hard on Sunday! Dorsey decided to give the job to Kitchens, because Freddy is buddy-buddy with Baker Mayfield. That “buddy” BS is not going to cut it in an NFL locker room! These guys are going to walk all over Freddy and they are going to wish that they had Gregg Williams’s tough discipline and accountability back in Cleveland!

  6. Not a browns fan but excited to see what they can do this year but I think expectations are way to high, they only beat ONE team last year with a winning record and that was the Ravens

