Isaiah Crowell set to visit Raiders

Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock indicated the team will wait until after the draft to determine whether Marshawn Lynch will be back with the team for another season, but they aren’t waiting to talk to another veteran back.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that former Jets and Browns running back Isaiah Crowell is set to visit with the team on Thursday. The Jets released Crowell after Le'Veon Bell agreed to join the team as a free agent earlier this month.

Crowell ran 143 times for 685 yards and six touchdowns in his lone season with the Jets. He had 3,118 yards and 21 touchdowns on 737 carries over four seasons in Cleveland.

Lynch and Doug Martin are both free agents and a deal with Crowell would likely mean the door is closed on at least one of them being back in Oakland. Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington are the remaining backs from last year’s roster.