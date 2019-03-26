Jay Ajayi still talking to Eagles about a return

Getty Images

Jay Ajayi visited the Colts last week but left without a deal, and it might be some time before he gets one.

Via Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News, agent Drew Rosenhaus said he was still maintaining discussions with the Eagles about the veteran running back possibly returning.

Ajayi tore his ACL last October, and while Rosenhaus said he’d be ready for the start of the regular season, the recovery would likely push up near that time.

When well, Ajayi has proven to be a good part in a running game. The Eagles are particularly thin at running back at the moment, so an eventual reunion seems to make sense, even if there’s no rush to do it before the draft.