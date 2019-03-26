Jay Gruden: We’re looking for more from Josh Norman

Getty Images

Cornerback Josh Norman earned the ire of Washington head coach Jay Gruden during an October game for wearing headphones when the coach addressed the team at halftime of a loss to the Saints.

Norman wound up being benched for the start of the second half of that game and his play didn’t earn rave reviews from Gruden at the league meetings in Arizona on Tuesday. Norman was signed to be a star cornerback and Gruden said he needs to see more from the veteran during the 2019 season if he’s going to be at that level.

“But as far as his play for the whole season is concerned, it’s a solid starting cornerback play,” Gruden said, via NBC Sports Washington. “Now we’re looking for more from Josh and he’s going to give us more because we’re going to demand more. We’re looking for superstar status from Josh.”

Norman signed a five-year, $75 million contract with Washington in 2016. With the ability to clear $12.5 million in cap space heading into the 2020 season, anything short of that superstar status could spell the end of his time with the team.