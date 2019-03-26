Jets seem to be auctioning off Darron Lee

Getty Images

If this football thing doesn’t work out for him, Jets General Manager Mike Maccagnan may have a future in sales.

Not only is he making sure everyone in the NFL is aware he’s willing to trade the No. 3 overall pick in this year’s draft, he also seems to be polishing up former first-rounder Darron Lee for sale as well.

The 2016 first-rounder was rendered surplus to requirements when the team spent heavily on free agent C.J. Mosley, but Maccagnan was pointing out how young and cheap Lee was.

“I think that will work itself out over time,” Maccagnan said, via Brian Costello of the New York Post. “Right now, we feel very good about our inside-linebacker position between Darron, Avery [Williamson], C.J., we also signed Neville Hewitt. Quite frankly, Darron’s contract is not a big contract. I think it’s only about $1.7 or [1.8] million. It just gives us a lot of pieces there right now and we’ll figure it out as we go forward.”

Lee’s in the final year of his rookie deal, and they wouldn’t likely pick up the fifth-year option. But another team might be willing to throw something their way for a guy who is still young (24) and on that relatively inexpensive deal.