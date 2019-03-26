Jets seem to be auctioning off Darron Lee

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 26, 2019, 9:16 AM EDT
If this football thing doesn’t work out for him, Jets General Manager Mike Maccagnan may have a future in sales.

Not only is he making sure everyone in the NFL is aware he’s willing to trade the No. 3 overall pick in this year’s draft, he also seems to be polishing up former first-rounder Darron Lee for sale as well.

The 2016 first-rounder was rendered surplus to requirements when the team spent heavily on free agent C.J. Mosley, but Maccagnan was pointing out how young and cheap Lee was.

“I think that will work itself out over time,” Maccagnan said, via Brian Costello of the New York Post. “Right now, we feel very good about our inside-linebacker position between Darron, Avery [Williamson], C.J., we also signed Neville Hewitt. Quite frankly, Darron’s contract is not a big contract. I think it’s only about $1.7 or [1.8] million. It just gives us a lot of pieces there right now and we’ll figure it out as we go forward.”

Lee’s in the final year of his rookie deal, and they wouldn’t likely pick up the fifth-year option. But another team might be willing to throw something their way for a guy who is still young (24) and on that relatively inexpensive deal.

10 responses to “Jets seem to be auctioning off Darron Lee

  5. Pull the trigger Licht.. Young, cheap and knows Bowles’ defense. Send a fifth and call it a day. Makes too much sense not to, especially with losing Kwon.

  6. If the Ravens werent so darn good at developing linebacks I’d say there. He and Kenny Young would be thefasted pair of LBs in the league.

  7. Not sure why they are looking to get rid of him, his coverage skills improved tremendously last year, he even had a few interceptions. I think he complements Mosley well, who is more of a run stopper…. Plus he should work well in Williams scheme. Head scratcher for me if they get rid of him for nothing.

  8. Another incredible 1st rd bust. Not Gholston level, but a bust. The Jets refuse to consider IQ and selflessness/coachability when it comes to drafting.

  9. He’s undersized and never fit in the Jets 3-4 Defense. Getting anything for him would be a steal. Dude is a complete bum

    Another whiff by Mike Maccagnan. Outside of Darnold and Jamal Adams all of Macs draft picks have been terrible. Half of them play in the AAF. The only other decent player he has picked was Leonard Williams and he hasn’t lived up to the hype of a player picked #6 overall

  10. The Jets are weak team, having gone 5-11, 5-11, 4-12 the last few years.
    They are short of good players.
    Would they be shopping Darron Lee if he was good?
    He’s bad against the run, Rex Ryan called him soft as Charmin.
    I guess his coverage skills improved, he did pick up some picks in a very early game that padded his stats.

    This is his last year on the rookie contract. after its over he’s not getting a big payday. He’s probably not a starter on any team, unless it has a weak LB corps (like the Jets).

