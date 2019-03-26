Jim Irsay: Talks with Peyton Manning about front office role were “close”

Getty Images

Peyton Manning continues to be in demand, whether it’s for television or football jobs.

And Colts owner Jim Irsay detailed how close he came to bringing his former quarterback back as a front office man.

According to Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star, Irsay said they had conversations about a future role beginning in November 2016, which was just before Irsay fired then-General Manager Ryan Grigson

“It did get close with Peyton,” Irsay said. “I wouldn’t say super serious close, but enough to kick the tires and say, ‘What are you thinking?’ Because my counsel is there for him whether he comes to the Colts or choosing to do something else.

“There was definitely some interest on both sides.”

Irsay said the talks eventually got “serious,” but that Manning indicated he wasn’t ready to return to the daily grind of the sport so soon.

“I’m just not ready yet,” Irsay recalled Manning saying. “(He said,) It’s just not right, right now. And if I’m all in, I’m all in. … You know I’d like to spend more time with the family. He clearly expressed that to me. And I wasn’t surprised.”

Irsay did OK for himself, landing Chris Ballard, who helped create a roster that turned a 1-5 start to a playoff berth last season. But Manning was obviously a big fish which Irsay wanted to land.