Jon Gruden calls it “sickening” to lose Jared Cook

Getty Images

Last year tight end Jared Cook led the Raiders in catches, receiving yards and touchdowns. This year Cook will be in New Orleans.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden is not happy about that, calling the loss of Cook “sickening.”

“That’s a lot of production to replace,” Gruden said, via Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area.

So why didn’t Gruden pay Cook whatever it would take to keep him? He apparently felt that new acquisitions, like Antonio Brown, Tyrell Williams and Trent Brown, were a higher priority for the Raiders’ offense.

Gruden also said Darren Waller will get “the chance of a lifetime” to take Cook’s place. If Waller isn’t up to the task and Cook puts up big numbers in New Orleans, Gruden may feel sick again.