JuJu Smith-Schuster gushes about Ben Roethlisberger

Getty Images

At a time when some former Steelers have questioned the leadership of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, one current Steeler is showering Roethlisberger with over-the-top praise.

Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster took to social media, posted a picture of himself hugging Big Ben, and wrote a message about how much he loves playing with Roethlisberger.

“I was so blessed to enter the league and play with a Hall of Fame QB as a 20-year old. Ben has taught me so much, he’s a true Leader and I can’t wait to rock with my guy this season,” Smith-Schuster wrote.

That’s a strong disagreement with Antonio Brown, Le'Veon Bell, Josh Harris and other former Steelers who have made clear that they don’t think highly of Roethlisberger as a leader. Smith-Schuster disagrees.