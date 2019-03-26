Larry Fitzgerald: Trade to Cleveland removes “distractions” from Beckham

Getty Images

There seemed to be a time when new Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. might not have felt sure about his new home, but he seems to have warmed up to it lately.

Because as much as it had to be a culture shock going from the center of the universe to northeastern Ohio, it might turn out to be a good thing for the former Giants wide receiver

Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, who has become the elder statesman for the position, said he hadn’t talked to Beckham since the trade but hopes it can quickly become a positive.

“I don’t think I saw it coming,’’ Fitzgerald said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “You heard the rumors swirling, but a player that’s that talented, I mean, he’s one of the best the game has seen what he’s done thus far in his career, and to think about him not wearing a Giants uniform is different.

“But I think it can be great for him, getting to a smaller city where there’s just not as many distractions, he can focus on ball and really let his talents do the speaking for him. He’s with that group with [Jarvis] Landry, again they went to college together, so that could be a great, great combination with a rising quarterback [in Baker Mayfield] as well.’’

When Beckham stole a line from Mayfield to say he “woke up feeling dangerous,” it looked like the first sign he was getting used to the idea of being a Brown, and all that entailed. Beckham has become an international celebrity, and while that’s easier to do in New York, being with the Browns might be a boost to his actual football-playing.