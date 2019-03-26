Marcus Mariota: I’m going to play my best, contract will take care of itself

Getty Images

Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota is heading into a pivotal year.

Nerve issues in his elbow kept him off the field for stretches last season and he’s entering the fifth and final year of his rookie deal without any assurances that he’ll be back in Tennessee in 2020. During an interview with Rob DeMello of KHON in Hawaii, Mariota said that he feels close to 100 percent physically and that he isn’t stressing the contract uncertainty as the offseason unfolds.

“My mentality as a competitor never changes. I’m going to do my best to be at my best when the season comes and do my best to win games. All that other stuff will take care of itself,“ Mariota said. “Obviously I love Nashville, I love Tennessee. It’s a great organization to play for. With that being said, they got, it’s a business and you can’t take any of that stuff personal. You just got to go out there and do your thing. No matter what, my number one goal is to get healthy and from there just become a better football player and do my best to be my best when the season comes so we can win games.”

Since trading for Ryan Tannehill, Titans General Manager Jon Robinson and head coach Mike Vrabel have both said that he’s coming in to be the No. 2 behind Mariota. Robinson also said that Tannehill is in Tennessee to push and compete with Mariota and any more injury issues — Mariota has not played all 16 games in any of his four seasons — might force the Titans to consider other quarterback options in the future.