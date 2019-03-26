Mark Davis: Not the right time for us to do Hard Knocks

AP

With head coach Jon Gruden roaming the practice field ahead of the Raiders’ final season before moving to Las Vegas, there were plenty of people pointing to Oakland as a possible choice for Hard Knocks well before the start of the new league year.

The additions of wide receiver Antonio Brown, linebacker Vontaze Burfict, left tackle Trent Brown and others over the last couple of weeks has only led to more suggestions that they’ll be on HBO this summer. Raiders owner Mark Davis isn’t among those hoping that viewers get an inside look at the team’s training camp.

“Not this year,” Davis said, via Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area. “It’s not the right time.”

The Raiders can be compelled to do the show because they don’t have a new coach, haven’t been to the playoffs in the last two years and have not done the show in the last 10 years. Davis said he told Gruden that he’d fire him and then hire him right back if the Raiders were forced into doing the show, which may not be clever enough to avoid cameras in every corner this summer.