Matt Patricia: Lions’ timeline for winning is now

Getty Images

Matt Patricia is not asking for patience from Lions fans.

After the Lions went from 9-7 in Jim Caldwell’s last year as Detroit’s head coach to 6-10 in Patricia’s first year, he is expecting improvement this year, rather than a long rebuilding process.

“We’ve got to do it right away,” Patricia said on PFT Live. “Everyone’s timelines are now. We understand that. But realistically, I think, for us we’re just trying to build it the right way so that we have sustained success once we get it to where we want to go. Certainly for the fans we’re trying to do that as quick as possible.”

The Lions were one of the most aggressive teams at the start of free agency, quickly signing Trey Flowers, Justin Coleman and Jesse James, among other players. They’re operating this offseason like a team that expects significant improvement in 2019, and not like a team that expects a long rebuilding effort.