Michael Irvin is “terrified” as he awaits results of throat biopsy

Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin revealed on social media he underwent tests on his throat this week at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles. Irvin’s father died of throat cancer when he was 51.

“This [demon] has chased and vexed me deep in my spirit all my life,” Irvin wrote Tuesday of his father’s death. “So saying I am afraid this time is a big big understatement. I AM TERRIFIED!!”

Irvin, 53, lost his voice during the Cowboys’ 13-10 victory over the Saints on Nov. 29. The problem, though, “persisted for almost two months,” the former Cowboys receiver said.

“After visiting some of the best throat doctors, they thought it to be wise to take a deeper look at the situation,” Irvin said.

Irvin requested prayers as he anxiously awaits results of the tests.

“I am asking all who will. Could you please send up a prayer to help my family and I deal with whatever the results may be? Thanks for your thoughts and prayers in advance,” Irvin said.