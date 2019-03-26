Mike Tomlin on Brown, Bell: “That’s life and that’s business”

Getty Images

Mike Tomlin says letting Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell leave for two other teams is just part of the business of football.

Asked if there’s any disappointment that the Steelers couldn’t make it work with two great players, Tomlin answered, “There is, but that’s life and that’s business.”

Tomlin continued that the Steelers will move on without them and be fine.

“We as an organization have moved on,” Tomlin said. “I think they as professionals have moved on. We’re excited about the formulation of our team for ’19. We appreciate the contributions that they gave us when they were part of us, but the reality is they are no longer that, so we’re focused on the guys that we work with.”

That’s about all that Tomlin can say at this point. The Steelers are going to have to move on, without two players who were once their top two offensive playmakers.