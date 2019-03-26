New Damon Harrison deal not a priority for Lions right now

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Damon Harrison would like a new deal with the Lions, but the team is focused on other things right now.

Harrison, who was acquired in a trade with the Giants last season, is set to make $6.75 million this year and $9 million in 2020. He has $250,000 workout bonuses each year.

General Manager Bob Quinn was asked about Harrison’s contract on Monday and didn’t rule anything out. He did say that any talks about his deal would have to wait until after the draft.

“My priority right now is the draft,” Quinn said, via MLive.com. “We got another month or so before the draft is here, so that is something that we’ll probably talk about in May or June.”

The Lions saw their run defense improve a great deal once Harrison arrived in Detroit last year and he’s set to play a prominent role up front again this year. He does turn 31 in November, however, and that’s sure to play into the team’s thinking when they are ready to sit down and talk about his contract.