New Era becomes official apparel provider of Scouting Combine

The Underwear Olympics will now be getting its underwear elsewhere.

Via WGR 550 in Buffalo, New Era has supplanted UnderArmour as the official apparel provider of the Scouting Combine.

The league announced on Monday that, starting next year, New Era will outfit all Combine participants with the full array of performance apparel and headwear.

New Era already is the official cap provider of the NFL, and it owns the naming rights to the stadium in which the Bills play. New Era will now be a significant part of the league’s pre-draft process, resulting in more money for the league . . . even if the participants in the Scouting Combine receive nothing for their role in one of the league’s biggest offseason reality shows other than consideration for employment and maybe some free clothes and hats.