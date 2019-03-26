NFL appointed Carmen Policy to arbitrate Broncos ownership dispute

Getty Images

The NFL has appointed an experienced voice to help settle a messy family dispute.

Commissioner Roger Goodell said Tuesday night that former 49ers and Browns team president Carmen Policy had been named arbitrator for the league.

Policy last surfaced in league matters when he was working on the (ultimately failed) Carson stadium project for the Raiders and Chargers, which failed to gain traction as the Rams’ option for an Inglewood stadium emerged.

Goodell said Policy had already been working “30 or 45 days” on the Broncos case, in which family members of owner Pat Bowlen are jockeying for control of the franchise.

Bowlen stepped away from day-to-day control of the team in 2014 after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

This week, team president Joe Ellis said that 29-year-old Brittany Bowlen, Pat’s daughter (one of his seven children), was set to be named to a senior position with the team in the next year. She has worked for the team and the league office. She has previously stated a desire to be the controlling owner of the team.