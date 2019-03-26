NFL could add a coach’s challenge for certain fouls

Getty Images

When the owners reconvene later today in Arizona, they will be considering one specific proposal that originated with the league’s coaches.

Per a league source, the owners will take up the possibility of adding a coach’s challenge for defensive pass interference, offensive pass interference, roughing the passer, or illegal hits on defenseless players. This would be a separate challenge, in addition to the current challenge system.

Presumably, this extra challenge would trigger a review of fouls that are called and a review of fouls that aren’t called. It’s unclear whether review would be automatic or whether the red flag would still be required to be thrown in the final two minutes or either half or during overtime.

The coaches came up with this proposal during a coaches-only meeting on Monday. The source predicted that it has a 65-70 percent chance of passing when owners get together late Tuesday afternoon, Arizona time.