NFL seeking information stemming from theft of Jabrill Peppers’ property

Getty Images

The NFL is looking into an odd incident that took place surrounding Giants safety Jabrill Peppers in January, when his car was burglarized and a suspect in the burglary was later beaten to death.

Peppers, who was traded from the Browns to the Giants this month, had items including a Glock semi-automatic handgun stolen from his SUV in January, according to WKYC.

Marsha Carroll, a 57-year-old homeless woman who was named as a suspect, was found beaten on February 6 and later died from her injuries.

Today reports surfaced that the NFL was investigating the matter. According to News 5 in Cleveland, one of the requests the NFL made of the Cleveland Police Department was “any documentation indicating Jabrill Peppers is not a suspect in (Carroll’s) homicide.”

The Cleveland Police quickly released a statement noting that Peppers is not a suspect, and the Giants released a statement echoing that.

“We are aware of the situation in Cleveland. The NFL has been aware of this situation for some time. Jabrill is not the subject of an investigation by the Cleveland Police Department,” the Giants’ statement said.

It is unclear why the NFL is investigating the matter.