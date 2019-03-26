Opposing coaches unsure how they’ll game plan for Kliff Kingsbury’s Cardinals

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 26, 2019, 4:58 PM EDT
Kliff Kingsbury was hired as head coach of the Cardinals not because he had a great record as Texas Tech’s coach (he went 35-40 and got fired) but because he had a unique offense. Opposing coaches in the NFL know game planning for that offense is going to require quite a bit of film study.

Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic talked to multiple coaches about how they’ll prepare for the Cardinals, and all of them agreed that it’s going to be a different challenge.

“There is a little bit of an advantage in year one,” Colts coach Frank Reich said. “I always felt that, especially early on. It’s a big challenge for defensive coaches. I’m really excited to watch Kliff’s film. I want to see what I can learn from it.”

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians agreed, saying he thinks the Cardinals’ first few opponents are going to struggle, without a lot of film to study.

“I hope we don’t play them in September,” Arians said. “I’d like to see them play four games first. It definitely gives them an advantage. The unknown is always the best thing you can have. I don’t know what they’re going to do.”

Kingsbury’s arrival in the NFL is somewhat reminiscent of Chip Kelly, whose offense caught opposing defenses off guard early in his first season in Philadelphia, but who ultimately failed in the NFL. Kingsbury will succeed or fail not based on whether opposing coaches can stop his offense in his first month on the job, but on whether he can adjust after opposing defenses have had time to study the film.

9 responses to “Opposing coaches unsure how they’ll game plan for Kliff Kingsbury’s Cardinals

  3. He might turn out to be great but whatever the author meant about other coaches I can’t image one of them is losing sleep worrying about him.

    Not of the coaches he faced in college worried about him either and that worked out just fine for them

  4. The 49ers also won their first game of the season with Jim Tomsula and Chip Kelly. Fat load that did to their winning record!

  5. Remember that time a gimmick offense came to the NFL and worked long term?!

    Yeah. Me neither. These aren’t JuCo transfers he’s going up against.

  6. “Not of the coaches he faced in college worried about him either and that worked out just fine for them”

    Pretty sure Houston worried about his team when Kingsbury beat them 63-49. Pretty sure Oklahoma State worried when they lost to Kingsbury 41-17. And I’m pretty sure Oklahoma worried when they snuck by Kingsbury in a 51-46 close game. All were in 2018.

    Don’t let the facts get in the way of your narrative.

  8. It is really far fetched to think that a guy who couldn’t do any better than 5th in the Big 12 conference is going to take the NFL by storm. Want to know what to expect? Lots of short passes that turn into big gains in college where guys miss tackles but result in 3rd and longs in the NFL where guys immediately make the stop.

  9. let’s see, 75 games divided by 16 games per season, that’s about 4.7 seasons worth of film, how is that not enough? yes it’s college footage, and I am sure he will tweak it, but come on, jiminy crickets

