Opposing coaches unsure how they’ll game plan for Kliff Kingsbury’s Cardinals

Kliff Kingsbury was hired as head coach of the Cardinals not because he had a great record as Texas Tech’s coach (he went 35-40 and got fired) but because he had a unique offense. Opposing coaches in the NFL know game planning for that offense is going to require quite a bit of film study.

Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic talked to multiple coaches about how they’ll prepare for the Cardinals, and all of them agreed that it’s going to be a different challenge.

“There is a little bit of an advantage in year one,” Colts coach Frank Reich said. “I always felt that, especially early on. It’s a big challenge for defensive coaches. I’m really excited to watch Kliff’s film. I want to see what I can learn from it.”

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians agreed, saying he thinks the Cardinals’ first few opponents are going to struggle, without a lot of film to study.

“I hope we don’t play them in September,” Arians said. “I’d like to see them play four games first. It definitely gives them an advantage. The unknown is always the best thing you can have. I don’t know what they’re going to do.”

Kingsbury’s arrival in the NFL is somewhat reminiscent of Chip Kelly, whose offense caught opposing defenses off guard early in his first season in Philadelphia, but who ultimately failed in the NFL. Kingsbury will succeed or fail not based on whether opposing coaches can stop his offense in his first month on the job, but on whether he can adjust after opposing defenses have had time to study the film.