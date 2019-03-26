Owners add pass interference to replay review

Getty Images

The NFL finally has done the right thing.

Pass interference will now be among the plays subject to replay review. It will apply both to offensive and defensive interference. And it will apply to calls and non-calls.

Coaches will be permitted to challenge calls and non-calls of pass interference, and the replay official will initiate the process in the final two minutes of each half and overtime.

The league had resisted making pass interference subject to replay review for years, arguing that it is a “judgment call.” In some situations, however, judgement is horribly exercised.

As owners exited the room, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said (via Darin Gantt of PFT), “We got better in there.”

Indeed they did. This is the solution for the non-call that marred the NFC Championship, with Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman wiping out now-former Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis before the ball arrived.