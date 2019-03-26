Owners add pass interference to replay review

Posted by Mike Florio on March 26, 2019, 8:02 PM EDT
The NFL finally has done the right thing.

Pass interference will now be among the plays subject to replay review. It will apply both to offensive and defensive interference. And it will apply to calls and non-calls.

Coaches will be permitted to challenge calls and non-calls of pass interference, and the replay official will initiate the process in the final two minutes of each half and overtime.

The league had resisted making pass interference subject to replay review for years, arguing that it is a “judgment call.” In some situations, however, judgement is horribly exercised.

As owners exited the room, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said (via Darin Gantt of PFT), “We got better in there.”

Indeed they did. This is the solution for the non-call that marred the NFC Championship, with Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman wiping out now-former Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis before the ball arrived.

35 responses to “Owners add pass interference to replay review

  7. imonfire2niteoyeah says:
    March 26, 2019 at 8:06 pm
    Wow. Game changing. Literally. Refs won’t be able to give tom brady that BS PI on 3rd and long to extend their drive.
    You must be in the small percentile who Believe Tom Brady is good only because he’s been lucky, gotten all the bounces and all the calls for 20 years right?
    Perhaps Gronk should unretire immediately and now get proper treatment as he’s made a career of getting mugged all down the field.

  12. This is actually a great thing for the Rams. Jared Goff is not great at completing passes in big games. His real career playoff record is 1-3. So now when he doesn’t complete passes, his wonder coach Sean McVay, known for scoring his age in decades in the Superbowl, can throw a flag and try to get yards for Goff without the completions that Goff cannot throw.

  14. The NFL did a good thing regarding officiating! Think I’ll go lie down now. This is overwhelming.

  15. Wait a second…first they vote down the stupid 4th-and-15 idea, and now they’re adding PI to replay? I don’t think the NFL has done two smart things in the same day since…well…never.

  17. This whole PI review thing is weak…Whats the difference between a non holding call that either springs a rb for a big run or a hold that allows a deep pass play…If PI is reviewable so should the rest

  20. scottb23 says:
    March 26, 2019 at 8:06 pm
    None of this changes the fact that the Saints did indeed got outplayed and out coached by the better team against the Rams.

    And the Rams proceeded to lose to the better team in the Patriots….it evens out.

  21. Still think best choice would be to eliminate oaches challenges & give “replay official” control for all 48 minutes rather than just final 2 of each half.
    Does he just sit there & point out to guy next to him all the missed calls waiting for the phone to ring the other 44 minutes of the game?

  23. Will teams get more than 2 challenges/a max of 3 if they are both successful? Teams should be able to reverse bad calls by the refs until they’re wrong themselves.

  24. Late in 2018, Pitt at New Orleans, Saints have 4th and 1 at midfiekd, and Joe Haden gets flagged for a completely nonexistent P.I. in the end zone that amounted to a 50-yd gain for the Saints which put the ball on the 1-yd line for them. So yeah, these type of calls should be reviewable.

  25. After all this complaining this author did. It was all for no reason since they fixed. I’m sure he will find something to complain about ..

  26. Surely everyone here complaining will also complain when their team gets the benefit of this new rule in a crucial game

  27. March 26, 2019 at 8:06 pm
    None of this changes the fact that the Saints did indeed got outplayed and out coached by the better team against the Rams.

    And the Rams proceeded to lose to the better team in the Patriots….it evens out.
    The Saints would’ve won the whole thing if they didn’t get absolutely hosed by the Refs. I mean they didn’t even confer to talk about it. If they didn’t change this rule it would’ve only proved that the game is Rigged.

  28. I’m open to giving it a try.
    My issue is usually how the officials interpret what is or isn’t PI. Just like the catch or no catch. Sounded simple when they announced it. It only took 4 or 5 years to finally get it right.

  29. They should narrow the Pass Interference definition. The way it is defined now, I feel that Pass interference will be reviews MANY times next season.

  30. What’s next? Are D-linemen gonna want holding non-calls reviewable? This new rule is stupid.

  31. Games will be 6 hours and we’ll lose out on those end of the game moments while we wait for a replay system.

    But they have to do this because people can’t get the hell over it.

  32. Vicnocal- it was a bad call and all NO reporters agreed. But….it happened at 3:00 in the FIRST quarter and there was no question of a deliberate flagrant shot to the head. You see the difference?

  35. scottb23 says:
    None of this changes the fact that the Saints did indeed got outplayed and out coached by the better team against the Rams.
    Did you even watch those two games when the Saints played the Rams? in a total of 120 minutes of football, the Rams led the Saints for exactly ONE second, the field goal in overtime. And let’s face it, they wouldn’t have gotten that had the refs not “ignored” three blatant calls on one play — pass interference, hitting a defenseless receiver, and a helmet-to-helmet hit. You’re right, the Rams “WON” the playoff game, but you aren’t really believable when you say they “outplayed and outcoached” New Orleans, are you?

