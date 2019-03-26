Panthers claim offensive lineman Dillon Gordon off waivers

Getty Images

The Panthers put an early emphasis on fixing their offensive line, and they’re continuing to look under every rock.

The Panthers announced their claim of tackle Dillon Gordon off waivers from the Chiefs.

He spent last year on injured reserve with a shoulder problem, and has been with the practice squads of the Chiefs and Eagles. He played in one game for Philadelphia in 2016.

Originally a blocking tight end from LSU, the 6-foot-4, 322-pounder is part of what will be wholesale additions up front for the Panthers.

They signed right tackle Daryl Williams and center Matt Paradis in the early days of free agency, and had veteran tackle Jermon Bushrod in for a visit without signing him. Draft picks are also anticipated, as they try to protect quarterback Cam Newton better than they did last year.