Patriots officially place Rob Gronkowski on reserve/retired

Getty Images

If Rob Gronkowski ever wants to return, the Patriots will hold his rights.

New England officially placed the tight end on the reserve/retired list Tuesday.

Gronkowski, 29, announced his retirement Sunday night after nine seasons. Gronkowski’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told Peter King for Football Morning in America that it wouldn’t shock him if Gronkowski decided to return at some point in 2019.

If Gronkowski has played his last game, he leaves with 521 catches for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick wouldn’t talk about Gronkowski during the coaches’ breakfast Tuesday morning, but opposing coaches did, celebrating not having to face him anymore.

“It surprised me when he walked away, but he has that right,” Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said. “He had a heck of a career. He went out on top. I think he was one of the best tight ends the league has ever seen.

“This guy was a dominant blocker and a dominant receiver. He was a nightmare matchup.”