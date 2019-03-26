Pete Carroll: Doug Baldwin’s recovery from April surgery is “going to take some time”

Getty Images

Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin revealed earlier this month that he will be headed for a third offseason surgery and head coach Pete Carroll said on Tuesday from the league meetings that it’s unclear when Baldwin will be ready to resume football work.

Baldwin had knee and shoulder surgeries and is set to have sports hernia surgery in April. Carroll said he doesn’t know “conclusively” if that will be Baldwin’s last trip to the operating room, but that the team remains confident that he’ll be able to go in 2019.

“In one respect there’s never been anybody that’s tougher and more able to come back from whatever challenges he’s [faced],” Carroll said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “He’s been extraordinarily adept at figuring out how to return from understand the circumstances of being banged up. If he could, he will. If he could do it, he will. I have no doubt in that. But it’s a been a challenging offseason for him. He’s had a lot of stuff he’s been working on. This latest one is going to take some time again. Whatever he has to do we’re going to follow, support and believe in it.”

The multiple injuries forced Baldwin to miss games for the first time since 2012 and his 50 catches were his fewest since the 2013 season, which was the last year Baldwin wasn’t a regular starter for the Seahawks. The health issues haven’t led the Seahawks to make any moves at receiver to this point in the offseason, but that could change if Baldwin’s outlook gets dimmer as the start of the season draws closer.