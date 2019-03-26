Raiders add backup quarterback Landry Jones

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 26, 2019, 11:06 AM EDT
Jon Gruden loves collecting quarterbacks, and now he has another.

Landry Jones has signed with the Raiders, the team announced. Jones joins Mike Glennon and Nathan Peterman as potential backups to Derek Carr. The Raiders are also looking into drafting a quarterback in the first round, which could create a very crowded quarterback room.

Jones is best known for his five seasons as a backup quarterback to Ben Roethlisberger in Pittsburgh, where he was drafted in the fourth round in 2013 and stayed on the team through 2017, starting five games. Jones spent last year in Jacksonville but never got on the field.

It’s unlikely that more than one of Jones, Glennon and Peterman will make the Raiders’ 53-player roster, but Gruden will take his time evaluating all of them before deciding.

12 responses to “Raiders add backup quarterback Landry Jones

  1. If the Raiders don’t draft a QB, I think Jones has a decent chance of beating out Glennon and Peterman. I can’t say I was ever impressed by him in Pittsburgh, but he’s good enough to be on a roster.

  3. I’m not sure how good Landry Jones is, but I can beat out Peterman or Glennon. I like my chances against Jones. Look for a report in August about the Raiders signing me per league sources.

  4. Guys that stick around the league long enough eventually figure it out. Glennon and Jones are both guys that can go out and win games for you. Nobody was too excited about Nick Foles a couple years ago, but he’s one of those guys that hung around long enough to develop into a decent QB.

  6. So 3 backup quarterbacks now with NFL game experience. With Peterman the youngest at a soon to be 25 years old and the other two pushing 30. A draft day Carr trade and subsequent drafting of Dwayne Haskins Jr at 4th overall is looking more likely by the day.

  10. Something is up. McCarron is better than these three. So I agree that he is drafting a QB, and keeping a backup that can’t challenge for the top job. Shades of Donald Hollas.

  11. sigbouncer says:
    March 26, 2019 at 11:32 am

    —————————————————–

    That’s the least likely to absolute zero scenario.
    The Raiders may draft a QB but they aren’t trading Carr because they would be on the hook for 27.1 million in dead cap. All the Raiders would have to do is wait a year to get rid of Carr then his dead cap is 5 million.

  12. nfceastisbeast says:
    March 26, 2019 at 11:18 am

    —————————————————

    This shows poster’s ego has jumped the shark.

