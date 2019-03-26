Raiders add backup quarterback Landry Jones

Getty Images

Jon Gruden loves collecting quarterbacks, and now he has another.

Landry Jones has signed with the Raiders, the team announced. Jones joins Mike Glennon and Nathan Peterman as potential backups to Derek Carr. The Raiders are also looking into drafting a quarterback in the first round, which could create a very crowded quarterback room.

Jones is best known for his five seasons as a backup quarterback to Ben Roethlisberger in Pittsburgh, where he was drafted in the fourth round in 2013 and stayed on the team through 2017, starting five games. Jones spent last year in Jacksonville but never got on the field.

It’s unlikely that more than one of Jones, Glennon and Peterman will make the Raiders’ 53-player roster, but Gruden will take his time evaluating all of them before deciding.