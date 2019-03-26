Rams “absolutely” want to extend Marcus Peters’ contract

Getty Images

Cornerback Marcus Peters didn’t have the best season in his first year with the Rams, but that hasn’t dimmed the team’s feelings about his future with the organization.

Head coach Sean McVay said on Tuesday that the Rams “absolutely” want to extend Peters’ contract beyond this year. Peters is in the fifth year of his rookie deal and will make just over $9 million.

“We are excited about building into year two, and we’ve been really pleased with Marcus — especially pleased with what you can find out with all the experiences that we went through in one year,” McVay said, via the team’s website. “The talent is there, love the person, and he is passionate about the game. That was the one thing that — we talked about it a lot last year — but when you got guys that love football and that are good people, at the end of the day you can work with that. The passion and the different things — you love that — and I’ve loved working with Marcus so far.”

McVay acknowledged Peters’ ups and downs while complimenting his accountability and adding that he thought Peters played his best game of the year in the Super Bowl.

The Rams’ other starting cornerback Aqib Talib is also in the final year of his contract, which may make getting a deal done with Peters that much more of a priority.