Ravens re-sign Stanley Jean-Baptiste

A talented cornerback who hasn’t produced much in his NFL career will get another chance.

Stanley Jean-Baptiste has re-signed with the Ravens, agent Sunny Shah wrote on Twitter.

The 28-year-old Jean-Baptiste was the Saints’ second-round draft pick in 2014, but he played in only four games for New Orleans before he was released. He then spent time with the Lions, Seahawks, Chiefs and Jaguars without ever playing in a game. He finally got on the field again with the Ravens late in the 2017 season, but in 2018 he broke his arm in the preseason and the Ravens put him on injured reserve.

At 6-foot-3, Jean-Baptiste is one of the NFL’s tallest cornerbacks, and he has good natural athleticism. But so far he hasn’t been able to put it together on the field. He’ll get another chance in Baltimore this year. Possibly his last chance.