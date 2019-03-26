Ravens dismiss notion of cutting Jimmy Smith

Getty Images

After the Ravens re-signed Tavon Young and exercised Brandon Carr‘s option, there was some speculation about Jimmy Smith‘s future with the team.

With Young, Carr and Marlon Humphrey on hand at cornerback, many noted the $9.5 million in cap savings that the team would realize by parting ways with the veteran. On Monday, though, General Manager Eric DeCosta said that he favored having as many cornerbacks as possible heading into the season.

“One of the greatest strengths of our team right now is our secondary,” DeCosta said, via the team’s website. “I think it would be foolish for us to make a strength a weakness for no reason. It’s a very fluid process. We’re in good shape right now salary-cap wise. Jimmy’s a good player. We’ve got a really, really good secondary and it’s a passing league. I think that’s important.”

This is the final year of Smith’s current contract. He missed the first four games of last season while serving a suspension and returned to make 45 tackles and two interceptions over the final 12 games of the regular season.