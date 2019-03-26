Replay expansion adopted as a one-year trial

Getty Images

Lost in the news that the NFL has expanded replay review to include offensive and defensive pass interference is the reality that the league has passed the rule for one year, and one year only.

It’s a standard approach for adopting certain types of changes, with the league dipping a toe in the water in order to require 24 votes to continue the change for a second year — instead of requiring 24 votes to get rid of the rule.

Here’s the league’s official announcement of the change: “For one year only, expands the reviewable plays in Instant Replay to include pass interference, called or not called on the field. Also expands automatic replay reviews to include scoring plays and turnovers negated by a foul, and any Try attempt (extra point or two-point conversion).”

With 31 teams voting in favor of the change, however, it will likely take a lot to get eight of them to join the one dissenter (reportedly the Bengals) to change their position for 2020. Next year, the league will vote either to continue the expansion for a second season or to make it a permanent change.

Here’s hoping that the change, sparked by the controversial outcome to the NFC Championship, becomes permanent.