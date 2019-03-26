Report: Dolphins tried to trade for Matthew Stafford last year

Getty Images

The Dolphins don’t really have a quarterback of the future at the moment, or a clear path to finding one.

But they tried to make a bold move to fix that last year.

According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins were interested in trading for Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, with then-coach Adam Gase reaching out to Lions coach Matt Patricia to see what it would take to do a deal.

Obviously it didn’t happen, and Gase trotted Ryan Tannehill out unsuccessfully before cleaning house of coach and quarterback this offseason.

And the possible trade may not have even reached past the talking stage. According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Lions General Manager Bob Quinn denied the suggestion of trade talks at the Scouting Combine.

Still, it’s worth noting that the Dolphins were desperate to make a bold move, in the context of owner Stephen Ross saying his former coach wanted to try to “win and win now” at a time when a rebuild is clearly needed.