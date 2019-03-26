Report: Jared Cook’s Saints deal to be finalized today

Getty Images

There was a moment when Jared Cook might have still been available to the Patriots. That moment seems to have passed.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Saints’ contract with the free agent tight end will be signed today.

Via Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, Saints coach Sean Payton said during this morning’s coaches breakfast: “My understanding is he’s signed (with the Saints). We’re excited to have him.”

It’s a two-year deal worth $15.5 million, with $8 million of it guaranteed this year.

That’s a solid payday for the nearly-32-year-old Cook, and a big get for the Saints offense.

The Patriots were interested in him previously, and after the somewhat surprising retirement of Rob Gronkowski, the door was open for them to make another run. They made similar overtures to wide receiver Adam Humphries after it was reported he had agreed to a deal with the Titans.

But Cook will be a Saint, and he can continue to gush about the idea of catching passes from Drew Brees, after his career season with the Raiders.