Report: Review of DPI non-calls in last two minutes has good chance to pass

Posted by Josh Alper on March 26, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT
The ongoing discussions about possible changes to the replay system may result in a significant change.

Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports that there’s a “very good chance” that an amended proposal to allow review of non-calls for defensive pass interference to be initiated by the booth in the final two minutes. All reviews in the final two minutes of each half have to be initiated from upstairs and not from coach’s challenges.

This comes a day after a coaches meeting about rules changes at the league meetings in Arizona reportedly ran long because the group was upset that the league was not moving faster to amend the replay system. Tuesday also brought word of a proposal to allow a separate coach’s challenge for penalties not covered under the current system.

It’s not clear if adopting the amended rule for the final two minutes would mean the other proposal will be put on ice.

  1. Don’t change anything. Train refs better. Avoid refs who possibly have biases. Or add an additional ref who can, from upstairs, radio down and talk about a play.

  2. YES YES YES. This has got to be put into practice. The NFL is soon going to have billions of more dollars being bet on the results of their games. They better make sure they try to cover themselves from late game chaos. What is so freaky is the degenerate gambles will keep coming back trying to draw more water from the well. The NFL must protect themselves over blatantly missed calls at the end of games though. i have no skin in the Rams and Saints… but how many eyes were on that play and how could nobody have thrown a flag?

  3. This will pass because the assumption is that the challenges will happen in close (or at least somewhat close) games, and therefore create cliffhanger commercial breaks. This is the sports approach to episodes of 24 or shows like it. People are at the edge of their seats at this point in the game and the NFL/networks will be able to sell high value advertisements for that window.

