Report: Review of DPI non-calls in last two minutes has good chance to pass

Getty Images

The ongoing discussions about possible changes to the replay system may result in a significant change.

Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports that there’s a “very good chance” that an amended proposal to allow review of non-calls for defensive pass interference to be initiated by the booth in the final two minutes. All reviews in the final two minutes of each half have to be initiated from upstairs and not from coach’s challenges.

This comes a day after a coaches meeting about rules changes at the league meetings in Arizona reportedly ran long because the group was upset that the league was not moving faster to amend the replay system. Tuesday also brought word of a proposal to allow a separate coach’s challenge for penalties not covered under the current system.

It’s not clear if adopting the amended rule for the final two minutes would mean the other proposal will be put on ice.