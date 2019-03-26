Robert Griffin III sued by former agent Ben Dogra

Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III is being sued for unpaid marketing and endorsement fees by his former agent, Ben Dogra, according to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports.

Dogra claims Griffin owes him over $650,000 as part of an agreement for a 15 percent share of marketing and endorsement deals negotiated during his time as Griffin’s agent. The suit is seeking repayment of the money, plus interest, and any additional damages determined through trial.

Per the report, the lawsuit claims Griffin was invoiced for $707,076 in fees between 2014-16 and that Dogra was paid just $49,346 by Griffin.

Griffin fired Dogra as his agent in 2018 without allegedly paying him the money he was owed.