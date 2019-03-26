Roger Goodell on Robert Kraft punishment: “After we get all the facts”

Getty Images

Patriots owner Robert Kraft kept a low profile at this week’s NFL owners meetings, and the NFL leaned back on previous statements when asked about his status following his solicitation of prostitution charges.

Commissioner Roger Goodell said at the conclusion of this week’s owners meetings that the league was still gathering information in the case.

“I think we said several weeks ago, the Personal Conduct Policy applies to everybody,” Goodell said. “Commissioners. Owners. Executives. Players. Coaches. And it will be applied to everybody.

“But it will be done after we get all the facts and we have all the information. We will be fair and smart about it, and that’s what we’ll do.”

Goodell was asked later in the press conference about his thoughts on the case and a potential punishment, and again tried to push pause.

“When we get all the information, we’ll make determinations,” he said. “I’m not going to speculate on where we are or my views on anything. Until we get all the information, we’re not to make any discussions or any comments about that. The personal conduct policy is my responsibility.”

Kraft would be subject to suspension or fines according to the policy. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges. He appeared at the meetings, but didn’t talk to reporters, and Goodell would not disclose any thoughts Kraft might have shared with the membership during the meeting, saying those meetings were confidential.