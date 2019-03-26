Sean Payton hopes NFL stops using “all-star” officiating crews in playoffs

March 26, 2019
Saints head coach Sean Payton is continuing to bang the drum for improving officiating, and he has an idea that goes beyond expanding instant replay.

Payton wants the league to stop using “all-star” officiating crews in the postseason and instead use the same crews who worked together for 16 games during the regular season. Payton says that when his team was on the wrong end of a missed pass interference call in the NFC Championship Game, the two closest officials, who had never worked together before, failed to communicate properly.

“I don’t think we’re gonna see the all-star crews as much,” Payton said. “On that specific play, we watched a young official acquiesce to a veteran official. It’s the first time they were working together.”

Payton also said he thinks the postseason officiating assignments are based too much on seniority and not enough on an official’s grades.

“The referee has to be five years a ref before he can work the Super Bowl. What if he’s Patrick Mahomes the referee? What if he’s the best in Year 2?”

Payton also noted that the NFL won’t assign the same referee to two consecutive Super Bowls, and he said they should if a referee grades out the best in consecutive years.

“When’s the last time we had back-to-back referees work the Super Bowl? I know we’ve had back-to-back quarterbacks, we can’t get Brady out of this game, but if the best referee truly was the best, let’s just hypothetically say, last year, this year, let’s say he had a three-year run,” Payton said, then he should get to referee three straight Super Bowls.

Payton raises good points, points that we’ve raised before. The two best teams are on the field in the Super Bowl, and they ought to have their game officiated by the best crew.

25 responses to “Sean Payton hopes NFL stops using “all-star” officiating crews in playoffs

  2. They gotta change something because all of the rigged games in the playoffs is getting old…

  7. Sean Payton needs to be removed from the rules committee and left at home by his owner and GM
    . His constant whining is counter productive. He is the kid in class who always had his hand up, dumb dumb ash!

  8. The Saints are requesting all tissue donations continue to be sent directly to Payton’s office or home address and thank you for the overwhelming support.

  9. These are reasonable statements

    The all star crews often have issues because the guys aren’t used to working with each other

  12. Amen, the concept of the all star crew is misguided. The best graded team of officials should be handling the most important games of the season. Unless the league doesn’t care about public perception … Sigh.

  14. dcnupe3 says:
    March 26, 2019 at 11:25 am
    Does this guy ever stop crying?

    I’m not a saints fan, but I don’t blame Payton for still being upset. a Ref screwed him out of his team playing in a super bowl.

  16. When’s the last time we had back-to-back referees work the Super Bowl? I know we’ve had back-to-back quarterbacks, we can’t get Brady out of this game
    ——————————————————————
    Not coincidentally you are also having a hard time getting Belichick and the Patriots out of the game.

    On a more serious note, was Payton this much of a whiner prior to he and the Saints getting screwed by the incompetent NFL executive team during the bounty fiasco?

  17. I really don’t think most fans see it as crying. I’m not a Saints fan, but I believe Coach Payton has a legitimate grievance with this incident.

    I would also add that the NFL needs to stop having “all star” officiating during regular season games like Mexico City (even if that game is moved to LA). When the crews are thrown together it creates an unnecessary communication and collaboration gap that they can’t hope to fill in a short timeframe. This practice impacts the game and the league negatively.

  19. Ok, we got it. You got hosed in the playoffs. You’re not the first and won’t be the last. Sports, like life, are not always fair and some times you just gotta deal with it.

  21. I’d be angry if I was Sean Payton too. He got cheated out of a Super Bowl berth by the inept officiating crew and the NFL will do nothing about it. The result was we had a horrible Super Bowl with a Rams team that didn’t deserve to be there and was in way over their heads.

  23. The most important games of the entire season are refereed by guys that have never worked together. On what planet does that make any kind of sense?

  24. kcflake says:
    March 26, 2019 at 11:47 am
    Payton is Right. The “all star officiating crew” S the bed in the AFC championship game.
    ———————————–
    There was nothing wrong with officiating in the AFCCG. Except maybe a few missed calls that benefited the KC.

