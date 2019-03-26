Sentencing hearing for Mychal Kendricks postponed again

Getty Images

A sentencing hearing for Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks regarding his guilty plea to insider trading charges last September has been postponed for a second time.

Kendricks was initially scheduled to be sentenced in late-January until the first postponement moved the date back to April 4. According to Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, that hearing has also now been postponed per court records from the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. A status conference is now scheduled instead for April 4. No new sentencing date has yet been scheduled.

The Seahawks re-signed Kendricks to a one-year deal earlier this month. However, they also re-signed K.J. Wright to ensure they will be covered at linebacker regardless of Kendricks’ status. Kendricks already served an eight-game suspension for the transgressions last season.

The hearing for Damilare Sonoiki, who was the co-conspirator to Kendricks in the insider trading case, also had his hearing postponed until mid-July.